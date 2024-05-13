Will Ferrell 'making Leeds United plans' ahead of winner-takes-all Elland Road clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Ferrell has bought a stake in Leeds United through owners 49ers Enterprises

Leeds United investor Will Ferrell is reportedly primed and ready to make the journey across the Atlantic to support the Whites this month. Ferrell's investment in the club was revealed earlier this month with the Hollywood actor becoming in a stakeholder at Elland Road through the club's owners 49ers Enterprises.

He has joined the likes of Russell Crowe, Russell Westbrook and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and a handful of other largely US-based athletes and public figures in buying into the Whites. However, according to the Sun, the 56-year-old is considering taking the next step by travelling over to show his support, should the Whites make it to the Championship play-off final.

The report claims Ferrell has taken a keen interest in English football and it seems he is keeping a close eye on the Whites as they push for promotion to the Premier League. Of course, to get to the final, which will be played at Wembley Stadium on May 26, Leeds must overcome Norwich City on Thursday night at Elland Road.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their semi-final clash on Sunday and consequently, Thursday's game is now a winner takes all decider. Ferrell will be watching closely it seems then, in the hope that he can head to Wembley and cheer on the Whites against either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion.

Ferrell has been seen at Wrexham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City games in the past, while he is also a co-owner at MLS side Los Angeles FC.

Daniel Farke welcomed the American's involvement when speaking ahead of the semi-final first leg last week. "We need each and every man," said Farke. "He's a great, great actor, we're all happy he's on board.

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email. "But I don't think it will help us a lot at Norwich to bring the ball into the rectangle. It says a lot about the calibre of this club, we have many well known and popular supporters, we're grateful for that. It's up to the players to bring success, we can't act the ball over the line we have to shoot it."

Simon Jordan, Talksport presenter and former Crystal Palace chairman, has welcomed his appearance in the game, too: "In this day and age of digital content, famous football fans or investors help with engagement and recognisability so if Ferrell is running around America as a Leeds shareholder, the club will, as proven by Wrexham, be more visible. That can't be a bad thing. Culturally, it also tells you just how popular football, as entertainment, has become."