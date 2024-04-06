Wilfried Gnonto verdict given as pundit highlights key Leeds United run-in advantage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have enough about them to get by without the impact of Wilfried Gnonto, insists Paul Robinson.

Gnonto endured a difficult opening half to the campaign as struggled for form and minutes off the bench under Daniel Farke. However, the Italian has turned things around to become a key man at Elland Road over the last couple of months, bagging seven goals in all competitions since the start of February.

After returning from international duty with Italy U21s with a slight hamstring issue, though, Gnonto has sat out of Leeds' last two games and he won't be involved this weekend against Coventry City either. In fact, the winger could be looking at another week or two on the sidelines and he'll miss some key games in the meantime.

Robinson admits Gnonto will be a miss for the Whites during his time in the treatment room but he believes Leeds have the talent and ability needed to ensure his absence isn't felt as much as it could have been.

“Of course it’s a blow for Leeds,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News. “He’s had a real impact in recent weeks with his goals, contribution and all-around play.

“I’ve said before that Leeds have the squad depth now to cope with that. Willy has been a huge part of the success the team have had of late, but I’m not worried because the squad depth is there.

“Look at the quality on the bench. So he’s a miss, but look at the games coming up. Hull are the only members of top six they had to play without him. Leeds have the kindest run-in of the lot.”