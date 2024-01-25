Wilfried Gnonto update issued as Leeds United winger's future 'decided'

Wilfried Gnonto is expected to stay at Leeds United this month despite being heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road. That's according to Football Insider, who claim that Daniel Farke is keen to see the Italy international remain within the group.

It comes following reports from The Athletic and Sky Sports that Gnonto is close to agreeing a new deal with Leeds in a move that would see him commit his long-term future to the Whites.

The winger's fate has been up for debate at certain points of the January transfer window, with West Ham United and Lazio being among the clubs said to be keeping tabs on him this month. One report even went as far as say Gnonto was expected to leave with a move to the London Stadium in the works.

However, Gnonto now looks set to stick around on refreshed terms that are likely to reflect his status at Elland Road. That's some turnaround for Gnonto, who refused to play in August in an attempt to force a switch to Premier League side Everton.

After apologising to Farke, he was welcomed back into the Leeds side and he has since made 21 appearances for the club. Due to the form of Crysencio Summerville and Dan James, though, most of his outings have come off the bench, meaning his impact in the Championship has been somewhat limited.

If he is to stick around and the reports are to be believed, he'll be keen to find more traction over the final few months of the campaign as the Whites push for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

