The Italian national team's youngest ever goalscorer Gnonto sealed a switch to Leeds in the final throes of last week's transfer deadline day, putting pen to paper on a five-year-deal upon joining from FC Zurich for around 4.5m euros.

The 18-year-old striker checked in at Leeds before being given the weekend off to get himself sorted and collect his belongings upon completing a dream move to the Premier League, the ambition of which has always given the forward 'extra drive'.

Gnonto, though, has revealed that he was watching the Whites even before head coach Jesse Marsch was appointed and that his parents have already savoured the Elland Road atmosphere.

"I saw a lot of matches to be honest," Gnonto told LUTV, asked what he knew about Leeds upon joining the Whites.

"Also when Bielsa was here.

"I watched at home always with my dad and I think this is a great club with a great mentality also.

"The way they play is incredible and I can fit in well in my opinion.

"I think this is a great club and I can't wait to see all the fans and be at Elland Road hopefully soon.

"(Watching) at home it was always incredible.

"All the Premier League is incredible.

"I've not been inside Elland Road yet but my parents went and it was just incredible.

"They showed me all the videos and they were also buzzing to be here.

"Finally I'm here and I cannot wait to see them soon.

"Of course I was very proud and my family too because Leeds United is an incredible club with a great history.

"Playing in the Premier League is something that I wanted, something that drove me to work even more and I can't wait to see all the fans, I can't wait to play and help the team."

Gnonto already has four caps for Italy under his belt and became his country's youngest ever goalscorer when netting against Germany in last June's Nations League clash in Monchengladbach.

The attacker is regarded as a signing for United's longer term future and the teenager is confident he will only get better with the Whites.

"Everything is going so fast," said Gnonto about his football education so far.

"I just try to enjoy every moment.

"Of course it's not easy because you have a lot of training, you have a lot of time when you are not maybe with your family and everything but I like to play football, I know that I can improve a lot and I want to do it."

Asked about his first impressions of Whites boss Marsch, Gnonto beamed: "He's a very good person.

"From the first time that I saw him it was always nice with me and also all the team mates are very nice with me.