Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United.

Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto continues to be linked with a move away from Elland Road amid regular interest in his services. The forward was a sensation for the Whites after signing last season, but he did ruffle some feathers when he demanded a transfer following the club's relegation in the summer.

He later apologised, but while Gnonto has got his head down, he has seen his starts reduced this season, and it's no secret that he wants to play in a top division to aid his chances of making Italy's Euro 2024 squad. Here we round up all the latest surrounding a possible January departure for the forward.

Leeds 'intent' on keeping Gnonto

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport of Leeds' stance over a possible Gnonto move: "I don't think that Daniel Farke could necessarily block anything because it's obviously up to the Leeds hierarchy. But Farke will have a say. My information is still the same in that - after the whole saga with Everton and even though that interest may not have gone away - Leeds are very intent on keeping Gnonto this window.

"Given Everton's 10-point deduction, subject to an appeal, a move might be quite risky if it became feasible. You get to the point where Gnonto would have to question who is more likely to be in the Premier League next season - Leeds or Everton. It is probably still Everton because they're not in the relegation zone and they might get their 10 points back, but you just don't know."

West Ham 'eyeing' a deal

Premier League club West Ham United are said to be keen on snapping up Gnonto this winter. According to Dean Jones, West Ham are 'primed' to make an enquiry in the coming days to discover whether Leeds are willing to cash in.

It's claimed the Hammers were interested back in the summer when Leeds fended off all interest. The report also suggests there is interest from Fulham this month.

Everton interest

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Everton are 'in talks; over Leeds as they look to strike an agreement for the young forward. The Toffees were the main club pushing for a deal in the summer, and they were expected to make another move this winter providing their finances are in good enough shape.