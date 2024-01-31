Wilfried Gnonto could be set for a new deal with Leeds United just months after demanding an exit. It was a turbulent summer at Elland Road after the Whites' relegation from the Premier League, with plenty of players leaving the club, albeit mostly on loan.

Gnonto was one player who failed to land a move, and there was a point where he refused to play in a bid to land a move, keen to play in a top division to aid his chances of making Italy's Euro 2024 squad. In the end, an apology was issued, and Gnonto was reintegrated into Daniel Farke's squad.

Fast-forward just under six months, and reports now claim Gnonto could be set for a new deal, with the Whites hoping to improve his terms despite the winger's contract running up to 2027. The deal could put Gnonto out of reach for interested clubs, or at least add amunition to Leeds' demands.

And while Premier League interest could be a problem, it would seem as though Gnonto would rather play in England than his home country of Italy, saying after last season: "I am a footballer who likes to be at the centre of the game. The Leeds game gave me an advantage, I’m a free kicker who can try one-on-one or cross.

“Not having played in Serie A, I know that I have found more freedom to express myself abroad. This is the best thing for a striker like me, without freedom I wouldn’t be a football player.