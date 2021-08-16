Yet an important part of Leeds United' s build-up towards Saturday's clash against Everton takes place in south London tonight.

Marcelo Bielsa regularly uses his club's under-23s fixtures to hand minutes to his first team stars who are either returning from setbacks or breaks.

Mark Jackson's newly-promoted youngsters begin their Premier League Two Division One campaign against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening in a 7pm kick-off and it would be no surprise to see some of the club's biggest names there.

OPPORTUNITY: Leeds United's England international star Kalvin Phillips, pictured in the warm ups at Old Trafford, and also Adam Forshaw, behind, could both feature for the under-23s tonight. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

England international star Kalvin Phillips only made the bench for Saturday's defeat at Manchester United after a shorter pre-season than his colleagues and this evening's clash at Palace could provide the ideal opportunity for more minutes.

Adam Forshaw also made the bench at Old Trafford in his continued comeback from injury and is another obvious candidate to be involved, as are fellow unused subs from the Red Devils loss in Jamie Shackleton, Sam Greenwood, Crysencio Summerville and new goalkeeper recruit Kristoffer Klaesson.

Even Junior Firpo might be a contender having bagged 45 minutes at Old Trafford in coming off the bench in addition to Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts who both came on in the final 20 minutes.

Costa and Roberts also need minutes and on what might seem like a quiet day on the football match front it will be all eyes on developments in south London from 7pm this evening.

We will, of course, keep you updated and bring you all the latest both this evening and throughout the day.

