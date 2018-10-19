Why Marcelo Bielsa could turn to Ezgjan Alioski to solve Leeds United's left-back problem

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says he has no issue in using Ezgjan Alioski as a left-back should he be required to do so against Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Alioski, who slotted into the left full-back position against Brentford during the second half of the 1-1 draw, has been used mainly as a winger under the Argentine so far this season.

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski in action against Brentford.

The 26-year-old is often used as a wing-back at international level for Macedonia and could be called upon to do so at club level at Ewood Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Bielsa opted to start Stuart Dallas against the Bees ahead of the international break on the left side of defence with the absence of Barry Douglas who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Scot, who has been the 63-year-old's first choice left-back since his arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, will return to full training next week and could be in contention to face Ipswich Town on Wednesday.

Bielsa though was quizzed over whether he would be happy starting Alioski in Douglas' absence and said he had no problem if required to do so.

"So far he has given us good response as a winger," Bielsa revealed during his pre-Blackburn press conference.

"To put him in a full-back position just in case it’s a necessity for us. It’s either because of the result of the game or either for the features of the opponents who play in this sector."