Leeds trailed to a sixth-minute strike from Daniel Podence in Saturday's Premier League opener at Elland Road but Jesse Marsch's Whites then appealed for a spot kick when Sa clattered into Danish full back Kristensen as United attacked a free-kick in the visiting side's box.

The Wolves keeper came charging off his line as he attempted to punch the delivery clear but made no contact with the ball and instead careered into Kristensen who was left grounded and needing treatment by the force of the collision.

Replays then clearly showed that Sa had completely taken out his man yet referee Robert Jones failed to award a foul and VAR were also of the opinion that Sa was of no wrong-doing.

FLASHPOINT: Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen, front, lays poleaxed after being wiped out by Wolves keeper Jose Sa as referee Robert Jones, centre, looks on during Saturday's Premier League clash at Elland Road. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Leeds eventually equalised a few moments later through Rodrigo and Marsch's side went on to complete a 2-1 success but the failure to award the Whites a penalty still wrankled with pundits and fans.

Gallagher, though, speaking on this season's first installment of Ref Watch on Sky Sports News, said that goalkeeper challenges like Sa's were simply not viewed as fouls and that awarding penalties for such incidents would cause 'uproar' among other sides.

"I would say this is a typical goalkeeper challenge that never gets penalised," said ex Premier League referee Gallagher.

"People say to me, 'why isn't it a penalty?' Well, it's never been a penalty and is never given.

"I think if the mindset is going to be ‘this is going to be a penalty’, it's no good next Saturday a referee giving a penalty.

"If they are going to change that mindset, which I am not saying they are going to, you need to sit down in the week and say 'look, we've taken advice, we've looked at this, we think on occasions we should be giving penalties for this then you've got to announce it and say if you run this tackle you run the risk of maybe a penalty.’

"What I am saying is that a referee next week gives a penalty for that there will be uproar because you will be saying ‘we have seen this for season after season and we haven't seen a penalty.’

"I think that's a typical goalkeeper's challenge that very, very rarely gets punished in England or in Europe.

"History shows, I can't remember a foul being given like that and that's why I say that if they suddenly start giving penalties like that I think you have got to come out and say this is going to be done.

"That may be a move forward but I am just telling it that I can't remember ever seeing a penalty given for that and I saw the Brighton goalkeeper last year against Liverpool and the penalty wasn't given.

"If you are going to do it you have got to announce it. You can't suddenly next Saturday suddenly give one."

Ex Whites captain Warnock, a regular on Ref Watch, fumed: "It's a stone wall penalty and how it never ever gets given is beyond me

"Put the ball in the area, keeper you can just do what you want, cleat our who you want, you don't even have to get contact on the ball, just be close to people, if you take them out you take them out.

"If I ran at someone and tried to head the ball and just ran into them like that it would be a penalty, why is it no different for goalkeepers? That is wow.

"I'd be booked in that game because I would be going ballistic at the ref for not giving that, I would.

"I would be running after him. That is a stone wall penalty, it's so clear.