Jackson, without several regulars away on international duty, was delighted to see his youngsters hold on despite late pressure to clinch a 2-1 victory, their first in the Premier League Cup this season.

Results have not always reflected performances for the 23s of late but no matter how upbeat and positive Jackson has remained, the seven-game winless streak will have taken a toll on his players so he was keen to let them enjoy the emotions only victory can bring.

"Really pleased with the result," he said.

"There's been times recently when we've been disappointed with the result but I'm happy with it. They deserve that, not only tonight but in other games when we've played well and not deserved to lose but not got anything and it comes around. I'm just pleased for them to get the victory.

"They've not felt the winning feeling for a bit, it's nice for them to feel that and sometimes the performance might not be exactly like we want it or we might not have dominated as we want to, but they dug in and showed a togetherness and desire to see the game through to the end. I'm really pleased for the boys.

"There are certainly elements we can always get better at but I didn't have any negative comments to the players afterwards with regards to doing this or that better. It's not time for that, it's time for them to enjoy that winning feeling again. We'll get back in and look at the game and highlight things we can do, like we always do, it's the same process."

Jackson's initial analysis of the game was that his team did well to weather Mansfield pressure and manage the game a little better than they have previous outings.

ON TARGET - Max Dean scored in Leeds United Under 23s' win over Mansfield Town at York. Pic: Getty

"I thought we started the game really, really well," he said.

"They came back into it in the first half, had some dangerous players we had to try and get a grip of. For the most part the boys did that. A big thing for us as a staff is that the boys stuck together, even conceding a goal late on they stuck to it. There's some signs of them learning to win games, which is important."

Leeds fielded a young side again, but that was always their intention in the Premier League Cup. There were a number of regular starters in the line-up but they were joined by Under 18s as young as 15, including Archie Gray.

Jackson hopes they will take inspiration from being part of the win.

"We've got a lot of players away with internationals, we left some players out as well who could have been available but we decided to stick to the principles of what we wanted to do in this competition from the start of the season, blood a few of the youngsters," he said.