PEST: Leeds United star Raphinha, left, had an impact at both ends of the pitch for Brazil against Ecuador and experienced a running battle with left back Pervis Estupinan, right. Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

In 16 months at Leeds United, the figures speak for themselves. Nine assists and six goals in his first Premier League campaign and already eight strikes and two assists in his second season.

That doesn’t even tell the half of it, the winger regularly terrorising defenders with his majestic skills and now a fully established Brazil international.

Yet Raphinha’s latest start for Brazil advertised a different side to his game, the tough-as-teak winger performing an important role defensively in a crazy 1-1 draw against Ecuador.

The raw stats and facts will highlight that Raphinha was booked for a late tackle in his side’s latest World Cup qualifier and also narrowly avoided conceding a penalty.

Referee Wilmar Roldan pointed to the spot early in the second half, judging that Raphinha had fouled Pervis Estupinan as the two players caught each other with outstretched boots in their attempts to reach the ball in a crowded box.

Already on a yellow card, Raphinha’s heart must have been in his mouth. But VAR saved the day for United’s star winger as Roldan was instructed to visit his monitor, the official returning to wipe out the spot kick as part of an extraordinary game.

The breathless draw featured four red cards, two of which were for Brazil keeper Alisson who was twice reprieved with the help of VAR.

Ecuador keeper Alexander Dominguez and Brazil right-back Emerson Royal were not so lucky, and neither were Ecuador as the hosts saw two penalties chalked off.

Yet the bare stats and figures do not tell the full tale when it comes to Raphinha who offered just as much defensively as in attack.

The Whites ace took up his customary position on the right flank to bag his sixth cap for his country as part of a front line that also featured Vinicius Jr on the left and Matheus Cunha in the centre forward role.

Brazil went ahead in the fifth minute as Casemiro netted from close range after Ecuador failed to clear a corner and Raphinha was already showing signs of causing his usual chaos out wide.

But after the incredible drama that saw first Dominguez and then Emerson Royal sent off before Alisson’s first narrow escape, Raphinha began noticeably contributing in a defensive sphere.

Ecuador were continually causing trouble by pumping high crosses into the area, one of which was brilliantly cleared by Raphinha who was clattered in the process.

The winger was then booked as he missed his attempts to clear from in his own half and caught Enner Valencia on the follow through.

But Raphinha weighed in with some more vital defending shortly before the interval to track his man and clear a dangerous inswinging corner.

There were also several threatening moments at the other end, the Whites star twice cutting inside with clever runs off the ball and almost picked out by first Dani Alves and then Fred.

His sole effort on goal came four minutes before the break but Raphinha lost his footing on the edge of the box and scooped his effort harmlessly over.

Despite having been booked, Raphinha re-emerged for the second half and was twice fouled in the Ecuador half near the right touchline, on both occasions picking himself up with the minimum of fuss.

Yet Raphinha continued to dig in at the other end and referee Roldan eventually ruled that he had successfully cleared Brazil’s lines once again with his tackle which was initially given as a penalty.

Closer inspection showed that Raphinha and Estupinan had just caught each other and for Ecuador, Raphinha was much of a pest going forward as he was tracking back.

They would have been glad to have seen the back of him when he was finally taken off and replaced by Ajax winger Antony in the 63rd minute.

Heaven knows what Raphinha made of the final 40 minutes when he was off the pitch, Ecuador equalising as Felix Torres headed home a 75th-minute corner.

The hosts then looked to have been awarded a 92nd-minute penalty as Alisson punched clear a long ball but took out Ayrton Preciado with a blow to head with his follow through.

Referee Roldan pointed to the spot and gave Alisson a second yellow card and his marching orders for the second time in the game, only for VAR to once again save the day for Brazil.

Raphinha, though, also helped defensively in that aspect too as part of a strong night’s work in a less heralded fashion for the Selecao.