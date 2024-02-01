Leeds United loan deal could become £20m-plus permanent transfer after deadline day like 2017
A Leeds loan deal could soon become a £20m-plus permanent transfer.
Leeds United are in talks to make Luis Sinisterra's loan deal to Bournemouth a permanent move but it is not expected to happen in the final hours of transfer deadline day.
The YEP understands that the Whites have been aware of Bournemouth's desire to make the Colombian winger a permanent feature of their squad but the business of turning loans into permanent moves can be done outside of a transfer window.
A notable precedent was the transfer of Pontus Jansson, which was originally a loan from Serie A side Torino but became permanent on February 2 2017. An agreement between Leeds and Bournemouth is thought to be close and could be reached over the course of the next week.
Sinisterra moved to Leeds from Feyenoord in the summer of 2022 for a sum of around £21m, becoming the sixth addition to Jesse Marsch's top flight squad. But his first campaign as a White was ravaged by injury, even if his sparse appearances did make him a fan favourite due to his match-changing ability.
The Colombian international scored five goals in 19 Premier League appearances, 13 of which were starts, as various injuries cost Leeds the services of a key player. The Whites wanted to retain Sinisterra for the Championship season and when the season kicked off he was still in situ but having made it clear that he wanted to follow the other departees out the door, Leeds agreed to a loan move to Bournemouth.
The season-long deal included an option to buy, for a fee in excess of what Leeds shelled out for him, should the Whites not earn promotion to the Premier League. But Bournemouth's desire to make that happen now, rather than later, appears to have won favour at Elland Road.
The winger has started just three times in the Premier League for the Cherries this season, but having started the last two he seems to be finally getting up to speed again after his injury problems at Leeds.