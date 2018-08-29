Why Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa won't get angry at his players following defeats

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says he never gets angry with his players following defeats instead choosing to "understand", "analyse" and "give solutions" to his side.

The Argentine tasted defeat for the first time as United manager on Tuesday evening as he watched his side crash out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Alex Neil and Preston North End.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa grew a frustrated figure during the 90 minutes as the Whites failed to make inroads into 10-man North End following first-half goals from Daniel Johnson and Brandon Barker.

It appears though that 'El Loco' doesn't live up to his endearing nickname revealing that instead of getting angry with his playing staff following defeats he chooses instead to help them learn from their mistakes.

"I am never angry at the players," Bielsa conceded.

"I understand, I analyse, I try to help, I try to give solutions and I try to give value to the performance of the team."

Bielsa made nine changes for the fixture handing game time to those on the fringes of his squad an opportunity to show what they can do and admitted that after exiting the competition it was disappointing to lose the chance to give them minutes going forward.

"When I lose I’m sad and when I win I feel happy," the 63-year-old continued.

"In the game of yesterday [Tuesday] we had three groups of players. Young players, very young players. Experienced players and players who are getting involved with the first team.

"One thing that this loss produces is we lose a space in a competition. We lose the possibility to use this competition for the new players and we also lose the possibility to give experience to the young players.

"We have many resources, training sessions each week, the under-23 competition. The needs we have when you have an injured player, a suspended player or a player who is not playing that well so I think we’ll have opportunities for these players."