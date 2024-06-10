Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will reintegrate loan clause escapee Brenden Aaronson into his Whites squad for the upcoming 2024/25 Championship season.

The American international will join up with his clubmates - some old, some new - midway through next month following the 2024 edition of Copa América with the United States Men’s National Team.

Aaronson spent last season on loan at 1.FC Union Berlin in Germany where he played UEFA Champions League football and helped the club avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. Despite a desire from club and player to extend his stay in the German capital, the 23-year-old has held positive talks with Farke and is expected to be committed to Leeds during the 2024/25 season.

Having exercised a loan release clause in his contract following a dismal debut campaign in English football and United’s relegation from the Premier League, news of Aaronson’s return was met by a divided response among supporters.

While some deem the player’s ball-carrying, high-energy skillset as potentially useful in the Championship, others are less forgiving for the manner in which Aaronson departed Thorp Arch last summer.

Other supporters have questioned why Leeds have not tried to offload the US international, permanently this time.

Firstly, Aaronson was signed in the summer of 2022 for £25 million - a significant investment while Leeds were still a Premier League outfit. After two consecutive seasons in which the 23-year-old has failed to resemble a player worthy of such a fee, the likelihood of another team being willing to part with a similar sum is small.

If Leeds were to sell, it would be at a loss and very possibly a considerable one. This is where the common accounting practice of ‘player amortisation’ comes in.

Clubs amortise transfer fees by spreading the cost over the length of a player’s contract. In Aaronson’s case, if Leeds were to sell the American before the end of his contract, at a price significantly lower than what was paid, the club would be required to crystallise the loss in their latest set of financial accounts. This is because when selling a player, the remaining amortised transfer value must be accounted for in that financial year.

Aaronson still has three years remaining on his Leeds contract, therefore according to the above amortisation practice, only £10 million of his transfer fee has been reflected in Leeds’ 2022/23 and yet-to-be-published 2023/24 accounts.

Aaronson’s ‘book value’ therefore sits at £15 million, and any sale less than that figure would be recorded as a loss.

Given Leeds’ failure to win promotion last season, the club are in no position, financially, to be making additional losses running into the millions of pounds.

Aaronson’s retention does raise an interesting hypothesis, though, that the attacking midfielder has potentially accepted a wage reduction in line with that which his teammates were contractually obliged to stomach following relegation. Leeds protected themselves financially by inserting wage reduction clauses - rumoured to be between 40-60 per cent in most cases - into players’ contracts, which would be triggered if the club lost their Premier League status.

As a result, Leeds’ 2023/24 wage bill is understood to be much lower than the £146 million bill posted in their 2022/23 accounts. In lieu of a wage reduction clause, Aaronson’s contract had a loan release facility, which was exercised, permitting him to sign for another team during 2023/24 whilst retaining a Premier League pay-packet.

While the club’s wage bill is considerably lower than it was in the top flight, Championship sides can ill afford to report losses from player amortisation, particularly when Leeds will be in receipt of £10 million less in parachute payments this coming year.

Thirdly, Aaronson remains a Leeds player and has, at least earlier in his career, demonstrated an ability at a similar level to the Championship which led United’s previous regime to part with £25 million for his services.