Why Leeds United are expected to have the last laugh despite Everton forecast
Leeds United's winless run is widely predicted to continue at Everton - yet the Whites are still envisaged to have the last laugh.
Fourth-bottom Leeds have gone nine Premier League games without a victory and the Whites are still rated as slight underdogs at Saturday afternoon's third-bottom hosts Everton. The Toffees are favourites with every firm to beat Leeds and no bigger than 8-5 whereas the Whites can be backed at just bigger than 2s at 21-10.
The draw is on offer at 47-20 but the bookies expect the Whites to have the last laugh by staying up at the expense of relegated Everton come the end of the campaign. It's getting very tight between the Toffees and Leeds but Everton remain third favourites to go down at a best priced 6-5.
Bournemouth and Southampton are both 1-4 for relegation whereas the Whites are fourth in the list at 2-1. Nottingham Forest are not far behind at 5-2, after which there is a break to West Ham (7s), Wolves (13-2), Crystal Palace (10s) and Leicester City (11s). Aston Villa, at 80-1, are the only other team at single or double digit odds because Brentford are now 250s whereas Fulham are 500s and the same price as Chelsea and Liverpool.
As far as Saturday's contest at Goodison Park is concerned, United's Patrick Bamford plus Everton duo Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms are co-favourites to score first at 13-2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin had been the clear market leader but the Toffees no 9 is out injured.