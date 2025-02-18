Leeds United defender Joe Rodon will not be subject to retrospective action for what some Black Cats supporters have deemed was a headbutt on Wilson Isidor.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Welsh defender and Sunderland's French forward clashed shortly before half-time on Monday night after Rodon had pushed Luke O'Nien to the floor inside Leeds' penalty area.

Sunderland defender O'Nien had ended up straddling Illan Meslier as the goalkeeper successfully claimed a set-piece, which Rodon, appeared to deem antagonistic and obstructive on O'Nien's part. Resultantly, Leeds' centre-half shoved the Sunderland skipper off his goalkeeper, which attracted the attention of Isidor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodon and Sunderland's goalscorer on the night briefly butted heads with the Wales international appearing to motion towards Isidor with his forehead, although the striker did not go to ground and the pair were promptly separated.

Referee Stuart Attwell deemed Isidor the aggressor in this particular incident, by seeking out Rodon, and was shown a yellow card, while Rodon got away unpunished, perhaps fortunately.

Sunderland supporters on social media have questioned what they perceived to be an officiating double standard and whether Rodon may be subject to retrospective action for the motioning of his head in Isidor's direction.

This possibility was ruled out almost immediately by the fact Attwell brandished a yellow card for Isidor, meaning he saw the incident take place and took what he deemed appropriate action to reprimand those involved. Retrospective punishment is not applicable in cases where the referee has already made a decision on the pitch, meaning Rodon will continue to be available to Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior Firpo fell foul of the rulebook earlier this season for a similar incident away at Millwall, moving his forehead towards an opponent following an unsuccessful Leeds set-play during stoppage time at the end of the second half.

"The defender's behaviour around the 95th minute wasn't seen by the match officials, but was caught on video, and the FA alleged that it constitutes violent conduct," said a statement.

In this instance, Firpo's infraction was not seen by the officials but reported at full-time by the Millwall players and subsequently included in the referee's match report, therefore opening the door for retrospective action to be taken. The Dominican Republic full-back was subsequently found guilty of violent conduct and banned for three matches.

According to the Football Association, retrospective action can be taken in the following situations:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Firstly, for acts of violent conduct that occur secondarily to a challenge for the ball; and secondly, in off-the-ball incidents where one or more match official did see the players coming together, but the match officials’ view was such that none of them had the opportunity to make a decision on an act of misconduct that took place within that coming together."

It is unlikely that the movement of Rodon's head even meets the threshold for violent conduct but even so, given Attwell's proximity to where the incident took place, the match official had a clear view of the altercation and additionally made a decision by cautioning Isidor.