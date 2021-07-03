Wigan youngster Sean McGurk is attracting interest from Leeds United. Pic: Getty

The Whites have tracked the attacking midfielder for well over a year and were heavily interested in his services during January.

Wigan - who sold Joe Gelhardt to the club last summer amid financial woes in Lancashire - turned down a Premier League club's offer for McGurk in the winter transfer window, according to the club's administrators.

McGurk's contract is now up in Lancashire but the Latics would be due compensation if United were to land his signature - something they look set to capitalise on.

Who is Sean McGurk and why are Leeds United interested?

Sean McGurk is an attacking midfielder who plays for League One outfit Wigan Athletic.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Latics, but is one of the academy's highly-rated youngsters.

McGurk caught the eye in the 2019/20 FA Youth Cup as he scored against Birmingham City and Manchester United.

His goal against the Red Devils came at Old Trafford in a 2-1 defeat, where he crashed a half-volley off the underside of the crossbar before grabbing headlines with his celebration for being a Liverpool supporter.

Paul Kendrick of the Wigan Observer told the YEP a few months ago: "McGurk has been in outstanding form for the Under 18s side this term, and may even be fast-tracked into the first team set-up after the squad lists are confirmed for the second half of the campaign - when he wouldn't 'count' for quota purposes."

Elland Road sporting director Victor Orta has made a huge push in signing emerging talent from academies across Europe in recent years.

Just last summer the Whites landed the signature of fellow Wigan prospect Gelhardt for the Under-23s side along with Cody Drameh, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville.