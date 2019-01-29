Who is new Leeds United signing Mateusz Bogusz? We profile the Polish midfielder

Leeds United have landed their second signing of the January transfer window - but who is Mateusz Bogusz and what can Whites fans expect?

Age: 17

Nationality: Poland

Previous clubs: Ruch Chorzow

Position: Midfielder

Who is Mateusz Bogusz?

Mateusz Bogusz is a 17-year-old highly-rated midfielder from Poland who has come up through Ruch Chorzow's academy ranks. The Polish club are one of the country's most historically successful sides boasting fourteen national titles and three Polish Cup triumphs.

His senior debut for Ruch came aged just 16 last March as he appeared 13 times in the Polish second tier. The club were relegated from II Liga last season and Bogusz had become somewhat of a regular for the club this season in the third division.

The youngster has appeared 19 times this campaign scoring 5 goals and grabbing one assist in the process. He has also represented his country at all youth levels up to Poland's Under-19 squad.

Leeds United move...

Premier League side Brighton were heavily interested in his signature and Serie A outfit Napoli attempted to take him on trial last year before Ruch blocked the move. The Whites already have two well known Polish players on their books in midfielder Mateusz Klich and goalkeeper Kamil Miazek.

Bogusz visited United's Thorp Arch training ground earlier in the month and flew back to England over the weekend to put the finishing touches to his transfer.

Initially Bogusz will link up with United's Under-23s squad after he put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year-deal. The 17-year-old plays predominantly as an attacking midfielder in the famed 'number 10' role but can also play as a central midfielder and as a deep-lying midfielder.

In Poland he has become known for his technical ability and possesses a keen eye for goal.