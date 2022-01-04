Strikes from Jack Harrison, Stuart Dallas and Dan James gave Marcelo Bielsa's side a fourth win of the 2021-22 top-flight season against the Clarets who continue to head up the relegation zone.

Leeds sit 16th in the Premier League table and eight points ahead of Burnley although Sean Dyche's side have two games in hand.

United are also six points ahead of fourth-bottom Watford who have played just one game less than Leeds who ended the weekend level on points with 15th-placed Everton but having played one game more than the Toffees.

As far as the drop zone is concerned, Burnley are on 11 points and sit third-bottom, level on points with second-bottom Newcastle United and one point ahead of Norwich City who are bottom of the pile.

But the Clarets have two games in hand on the division's bottom two clubs and have also played one game less than fourth-bottom Watford who are ony two points ahead of Burnley.

Sunday's victory saw a change in United's odds for relegation and this is where Leeds are currently predicted to finish and who is forecast to go down, based on the latest betting markets.

