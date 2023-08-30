A look at new Leeds United signing Djed Spence following the Tottenham star’s loan arrival.

Leeds have now confirmed the signing of Djed Spence from Tottenham on a season-long loan, but what can Whites fans expect?

It has been a busy summer for Leeds, who largely focused on outgoings for much of the transfer window, leaving themselves playing catchup at this late stage. Though, the Whites chiefs are demonstrating their ability to land targets even at this stage, with Leeds now snapping up targets quickly and efficiently as they look to bolster their once thin-looking squad.

The latest arrival is Tottenham full-back Spence, and here we take you through what you need to know about the youngtser.

Who is Djed Spence?

Spence is a 23-year-old right-back who was born in London.

He stands at 6 feet tall, coming through Fulham’s academy as a youngster, though he never made his first team debut for the Cottagers.

Career so far

Spence made his breakthrough with Middlesbrough after making the move up North in 2018.

He made 63 league appearances for Boro across four years, but his big breakthrough came during a loan spell with Nottingham Forest in the 2021/22 season. During that campaign, Spence played in 36 of Forest’s 46 league games, helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

Though, Forest were not able to secure his services permanently, with Tottenham moving to take Spence back to London on a £20million deal during the summer of Forest’s return to the Premier League.

Since then, Spence has struggled to make an impression with Spurs, making just four league appearances. He was sent to Rennes for a short-term loan spell at the back-end of last season, making just eight league appearances. It’s also worth noting that Spence was a six-time England under-21 international.

He now joins Leeds for a season-long loan spell, playing in the Championship, where has already proven he can impress.

What kind of player is Spence?

Spence is very much a moder right-back, with the best of his game coming on the ball.

He is a solid enough defender, whether that’s making standing or sliding challengers, or indeed keeping up with wingers, but she shines on the ball. He has rapid pace, and he is always keen to make darting runs up the right side.

Spence is skillful on the ball and not afraid to take on defenders, something shown by the statistics in the tweet above, with the right-back having topped statistics for dribbes in the Championship in the past. Of course, there is room for improvement, as there often is with a young player.