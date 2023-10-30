'Who cares?' - Leeds United fans on Whites forward, 'talisman' and sole position up for grabs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the weekend victory against the Terriers including a Whites forward view, new ‘talisman’ and sole position up for grabs.

NEIL GREWER

It’s a long, long time since the Elland Road crowd were able to enjoy the half-time break as much as this one – to ponder the likelihood of making substitutions to rest players whilst reflecting on a superb first-half performance.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'TINY TERRORS': Leeds United pair Crysencio Summerville, left, and Dan James, pictured celebrating after James had fired the Whites into an early lead against Saturday's Championship visitors Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were terrific in the first period and tore into Huddersfield with Georginio Rutter outstanding along with Crysencio Summerville and Dan James. Georginio playing up front was everywhere and added real quality, albeit rarely in the centre-forward position, which explains his lack of goals – but frankly who cares when he sets up opportunities like he did in this game.

The second 45 minutes saw Leeds “manage the game” and rest players with sensible substitutions but did little to threaten the Huddersfield goal as the Terriers entered “stop the rot” mode and played for containment.

A rare visitors’ foray upfield resulted in a goal when Illan Meslier was at fault. There were faultless performances from Jamie Shackleton, Pascal Struijk, and Glen Kamara. The team is now picking itself – except for right-back, where Jamie Shackleton is a definite contender.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville (but only just from Georginio Rutter and Dan James).

ANDY RHODES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the disappointment of the defeat at Stoke City last week, it was imperative that Leeds United bounced back with a win in a local derby. As with any derby game, the Elland Road crowd would have expected a fast start but this was unlike anything else we’ve seen in recent years.

With 12 shots and four goals, Leeds were out of sight before the half-time break. Of course, Huddersfield Town were poor but United did everything possible to right the wrongs of last midweek. Crysencio Summerville was once again at the heart of Leeds’ creativity. He had quickly become a talismanic figure at Elland Road with 10 goal involvements in 11 games.

Dan James is having a season to remember, too. His contribution so far is proving why Marcelo Bielsa was so keen to land him during his time in the Championship. Despite the win, some fans will look at Leicester City and Ipswich Town and think that, even at this early stage, they appear to be uncatchable.

On Friday, we’ll see what both Leeds and the Foxes are really made of.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

DAVID WATKINS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We needed a quick response after the mistakes at Stoke and we got it. The best first-half performance seen at Elland Road for a very long time, albeit against a woeful Huddersfield. The only regret we can possibly have is that of not playing this starting XI at Stoke; had we done, then I’m sure we’d have three more points than we do.

But let’s just celebrate this performance and glory in the two key players – Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville. Add to that a dynamic performance from Dan James and this was a pretty perfect display from the Mighty Whites.

Don’t get hung up on the second half too much, although questions should be asked as to how we managed to give away a goal in such a one-sided game. It is, though, always tough for a side to push on having so dominated the first half and with an already unassailable lead.

Inevitably, Huddersfield tightened up and inevitably Leeds backed off and then by withdrawing Summerville, Joe Rodon, and Sam Byram we were noticeably less effective at both ends of the pitch. No matter, this was a performance to savour and if we can keep the starting XI fit, I’m sure we can push on and maybe even give Leicester something to think about.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

KEITH INGHAM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you’ve had a poor display in midweek you need to show a response, and did we get one! A first half when all you can question is why it was only 4-0 at the break. This was a performance that put lots of smiles on faces as fans enjoyed it so much.

Daniel Farke brought back Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James and Glen Kamara into the starting line-up and Jamie Shackleton at right-back. They all played superbly as Leeds cut Huddersfield to shreds in a first half that many won’t forget for a long time. Goals from James (2) and Summerville (2) made Huddersfield look mesmerised as every time Leeds went forward the fans expected a goal. It was simply superb.

The only disappointment is that it wasn’t carried on in the second half as Leeds seemed to settle on what they had and that gave Town a glimpse of a chance to get back into the game. They only got one goal that may have made the trip over the hill a worthwhile one.

Leeds brought on Willy Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling to see out the game. With Leicester and Ipswich winning there is still a sizeable gap to the top two but to Leeds’ credit they did what they needed to do, get the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville just pipped Dan James.

MIKE GILL

The tiny terrors, aka Dan James and Crysencio Summerville, took woeful Huddersfield Town apart in a blistering 25-minute period in the first half. The Terriers just couldn’t match the pace of the two Leeds wide men.

The opener was a beauty as Georginio Rutter delayed his pass long enough to send Summerville racing away on the left. The little Duchman switched the ball across to Dan James who powered in from the right. Both of Summerville’s goals were a product of his dazzling close control and pace. Joel Piroe and Rutter provided the assists. James had to thank Summerville again for his second which was very similar to the first goal.

As so often happens, the second half was an anticlimax as IIlan Meslier found a Sorba Thomas shot too hot to handle as the ball rebounded off his chest, allowing Michal Helik a simple shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hard to believe that statistically at least, there are three worse teams than Huddersfield Town in the Championship but the Terriers played more like overweight bulldogs on Saturday and have a long struggle ahead.