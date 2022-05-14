Whites target Spain youth starlet, Liverpool confident of £80m agreement for Salah

14th May 2022 - Premier League rumours

Leeds United are set for a huge six pointer tomorrow as they host Brighton in their penultimate game of the season.

The Whites are in desperate need of a win as they sit inside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Victory over the Seagulls could potentially take them above Everton and Burnley, with their rivals facing Brentford and Tottenham respectively.

Leeds will have to put an end to their very poor record against Brighton, having won only once in the previous ten meetings between the clubs (D1 L8).