Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.
Leeds United are back in action today as they host Southampton in the Premier League.
The Whites will be brimming with confidence after two dramatic victories over Norwich and Wolves before the international break, while the Saints are on a run of five successive defeats in all competitions.
The visitors snatched a narrow victory in October’s reverse fixture, however the Whites enjoyed three wins in a row in their previous meetings.
Three points would be huge for Leeds as they look to secure Premier League status next season and could potentially move them up to 14th - nine points from the drop.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. West Ham slap bargain £12.4m price tag on defender
West Ham are reportedly prepared to part ways with Issa Diop for only £12.4 million this summer. Lyon have been linked with the Frenchman in recent weeks. (Foot Mercato)
2. Arsenal cool interest in England international
Arsenal have steered away from the possibility of signing Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer. The Gunners are desperate to bring in a forward but are exploring other options. (Football Insider)
3. Red Devils to offer bumper contract to Barcelona defender
Manchester United are eager to sign Barcelona's Ronald Araujo this summer and are prepared to pay him £130k per week. The 23-year-old currently earns around €1m per season with the La Liga giants. (AS)
4. Liverpool unlikely to have funds to sign £100m star
Jurgen Klopp is thought to be eager to bring in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer, however it has been reported that there is little chance that the Reds will be given the funds by FSG to fund the deal. The Hammers have placed a £100m price tag on their star man's head. (Football Insider)