Stuart Dallas featured from the start during Northern Ireland’s 3-1 victory over Luxembourg last night.
Leeds United boss, Jesse Marsch, had shared concerns over the 30-year-old’s fitness after he endured a horror tackle from Joao Moutinho during the Whites’ thrilling 3-2 win over Wolves last time out.
Dallas’ appearance in the international friendly will provide fans with a boost ahead of their return to Premier League action against Southampton next weekend.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Everton tipped to sell striker
Everton are reportedly set to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer to help their financial woes. The forward has been the Toffees' top scorer for the past two seasons. (The Hard Tackle)
2. Red Devils target Napoli ace
Manchester United are said to be leading the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals in Serie A this season. (Tuttosport)
3. Norwich eye Charlton ace
Norwich City are reportedly one of a host of clubs interested in Charlton Athletic youngster Lucas Ness. The defender is currently on loan with Hampton & Richmond Borough. (Football League World)
4. Barcelona loanee likely to return to England
Barcelona loanee, Adama Traore, is reportedly likely to return to Wolves following his loan spell. It is thought that Xavi has 'superior options available'. (Mundo Deportivo)