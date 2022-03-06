Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Leeds United suffered defeat in their first match under new boss Jesse Marsch.

The Premier League clash between the Whites and Leicester City was a tight one, but Harvey Barnes second half goal proved to be the difference as the hosts claimed all three points.

Leeds’ performance will give Marsch plenty of hope as it was a definite improvement on previous results, however the Yorkshire side are desperate for points and will need more than just a good display in the coming weeks.

Leeds host Aston Villa and Norwich City next week and will be eager to pick up all six points against the two sides.

Villa head into the tie off the back of an impressive 3-0 win over Southampton, while the Canaries will first face Chelsea after a humiliating defeat to Brentford this weekend.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Barca target Wolves ace Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Manchester United and Arsenal are also admirers of the Portugal international. (Daily Mail)

2. Man Utd add Premier League boss to shortlist Manchester United have reportedly added Southampton's Ralph Hassenhuttl to their managerial shortlist. However, Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag aer still the front runners. (Mirror)

3. Brighton prodigy joins Manchester United Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign young Brighton starlet Toby Collyer following a successful trial. The England U17 international failed to commit his future to the Seagulls. (Daily Mail)

4. Crystal Palace among five Premier League clubs in midfielder race Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Marseille's Boubacar Kamara once his contract expires this summer. The Eagles will face competition from Manchester United, West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United. (Daily Mail)