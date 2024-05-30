Which sporting teams do Red Bull own? Full list of investments after Leeds United sponsorship

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould
Published 30th May 2024, 20:00 BST

Leeds United have another high-profile investor.

Leeds United have become the latest team to join the ever-growing network of Red Bull investments, following confirmation of the energy drink giant’s move into English football. Red Bull will become the front of shirt sponsors from next season and hold a minority stake in the club, alongside many other high-profile names.

Red Bull have been linked with a foray into English football for some time and have built up a huge portfolio of sporting investments already, ranging from one-time sponsorships or world record attempts to buyouts of multiple teams. Below, the YEP has taken a look at which teams are currently owned by the Austrian brand, including Leeds.

Red Bull were confirmed as a minority investor and front-of-shirt sponsor on Thursday.

Red Bull purchased the license of German fifth-tier side SSV Markranstadt in 2009, renaming them RB Leipzig for the 2009/10 season. Four promotions in seven years saw them into the Bundesliga where they are now regularly competing for Champions League qualification.

SV Austria Salzburg were the company's first football purchase in 2005 and have since been renamed to Red Bull Salzburg. Regular title winners and a usual presence in the Champions League.

Another Austrian team who were purchased as a feeder club for RB Salzburg.

Initially knows as MetroStars until Red Bull's 2005 purchase. Thierry Henry among several high-profile signings of the past.

Purchased Brazilian second-tier side Clube Atletico Bragantino in 2019 before renaming to Red Bull Bragantino. Won promotion to Serie A in 2019.

