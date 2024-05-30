Leeds United have become the latest team to join the ever-growing network of Red Bull investments, following confirmation of the energy drink giant’s move into English football . Red Bull will become the front of shirt sponsors from next season and hold a minority stake in the club, alongside many other high-profile names.

Red Bull have been linked with a foray into English football for some time and have built up a huge portfolio of sporting investments already, ranging from one-time sponsorships or world record attempts to buyouts of multiple teams. Below, the YEP has taken a look at which teams are currently owned by the Austrian brand, including Leeds.