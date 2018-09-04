Which Leeds United players are on international duty this week and when are they in action?

0
Have your say

Leeds United have a number of players on international duty this week as the league action makes way - but when do they take to the field for their countries?

We've plotted your viewing for you. Here is the full schedule of action over the international break for Leeds United's squad:

Pontus Jansson - Sweden

September 6 - International Friendly, Austria v Sweden (19:45).

September 10 - UEFA Nations League, Sweden v Turkey (19:45). Sky Sports Football - Red Button

Mateusz Klich - Poland

Leeds United's Pontus Jansson will be in action with Sweden.

September 7 - UEFA Nations League, Italy v Poland (19:45). Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Mix

September 11 - International Friendly, Poland v Republic of Ireland (19:45). Sky Sports Mix

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Northern Ireland

September 8 - UEFA Nations League, Northern Ireland v Bosnia-Herzegovina (14:00). Sky Sports Football

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts has been called up by Wales.

September 11 - International Friendly, Northern v Israel (19:45). Sky Sports Football

Stuart Dallas - Northern Ireland

September 8 - UEFA Nations League, Northern Ireland v Bosnia-Herzegovina (14:00). Sky Sports Football

September 11 - International Friendly, Northern v Israel (19:45). Sky Sports Football

Ezgjan Alioski - FYR Macedonia

September 6 - UEFA Nations League, Gibraltar v FYR Macedonia (19:45). Sky Sports Football - Red Button

September 9 - UEFA Nations League, FYR Macedonia v Armenia (17:00). Sky Sports Football - Red Button

Tyler Roberts - Wales

September 6 - UEFA Nations League, Wales v Republic of Ireland (19:45). Sky Sports Main Event

September 9 - UEFA Nations League, Denmark v Wales (17:00). Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event

Tom Pearce - England under-20s

September 6 - U20s Elite League, England U20 v Switzerland U20 (14:00).

September 10 - U20s Elite League, Netherlands U20 v England U20s (18:00).

Will Huffer - England under-20s

September 6 - U20s Elite League, England U20 v Switzerland U20 (14:00).

September 10 - U20s Elite League, Netherlands U20 v England U20s (18:00).

Alfie McCalmont - Northern Ireland under-19s

September 5 - International Friendly, Northern Ireland v Slovakia (19:00).