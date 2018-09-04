Which Leeds United players are on international duty this week and when are they in action?

Leeds United have a number of players on international duty this week as the league action makes way - but when do they take to the field for their countries?
We've plotted your viewing for you. Here is the full schedule of action over the international break for Leeds United's squad:
Pontus Jansson - Sweden
September 6 - International Friendly, Austria v Sweden (19:45).
September 10 - UEFA Nations League, Sweden v Turkey (19:45). Sky Sports Football - Red Button
Mateusz Klich - Poland
September 7 - UEFA Nations League, Italy v Poland (19:45). Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Mix
September 11 - International Friendly, Poland v Republic of Ireland (19:45). Sky Sports Mix
Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Northern Ireland
September 8 - UEFA Nations League, Northern Ireland v Bosnia-Herzegovina (14:00). Sky Sports Football
September 11 - International Friendly, Northern v Israel (19:45). Sky Sports Football
Stuart Dallas - Northern Ireland
September 8 - UEFA Nations League, Northern Ireland v Bosnia-Herzegovina (14:00). Sky Sports Football
September 11 - International Friendly, Northern v Israel (19:45). Sky Sports Football
Ezgjan Alioski - FYR Macedonia
September 6 - UEFA Nations League, Gibraltar v FYR Macedonia (19:45). Sky Sports Football - Red Button
September 9 - UEFA Nations League, FYR Macedonia v Armenia (17:00). Sky Sports Football - Red Button
Tyler Roberts - Wales
September 6 - UEFA Nations League, Wales v Republic of Ireland (19:45). Sky Sports Main Event
September 9 - UEFA Nations League, Denmark v Wales (17:00). Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event
Tom Pearce - England under-20s
September 6 - U20s Elite League, England U20 v Switzerland U20 (14:00).
September 10 - U20s Elite League, Netherlands U20 v England U20s (18:00).
Will Huffer - England under-20s
September 6 - U20s Elite League, England U20 v Switzerland U20 (14:00).
September 10 - U20s Elite League, Netherlands U20 v England U20s (18:00).
Alfie McCalmont - Northern Ireland under-19s
September 5 - International Friendly, Northern Ireland v Slovakia (19:00).