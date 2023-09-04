Leeds United blew a big chance to climb the table when held to a goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday – but where do the bookies now think the Whites will finish?

Daniel Farke’s Whites approached Saturday’s Yorkshire derby having bagged their first win of the new Championship season at the fourth time of asking the previous weekend via a 4-3 victory at early leaders Ipswich Town.

Leeds, though, were unable to see off an Owls side who arrived at Elland Road as the only team in the division yet to pick up a point but that all changed as they left with a goalless draw.

Yet there were also blows for some of United’s Championship rivals, notably Southampton who were walloped 5-0 at Sunderland as part of a weekend in which Leicester City suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Hull City.

Following the closure of the summer transfer window and the weekend’s results, this is where the bookmakers expect Leeds to finish based on the very latest odds for the title, promotion and relegation to determine sides in the lower reaches of the division. The odds for promotion are used to determine who the bookies think will win the play-offs.

