Leeds United are now under new ownership and the bookies have cast their fresh verdict on where they expect the Whites to finish upon their Championship return.

The club’s takeover by 49ers Enterprises was confirmed on Monday night after the EFL ratified the consortium’s agreement with outgoing majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani. The Whites are officially under new ownership, six weeks on from news that an agreement had been reached between the 49ers and Radrizzani’s Aser Venture.

New Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has already made a clear and strong statement of intent, vowing to back boss Daniel Farke in the way that his former club Norwich City did not upon two promotions to the Premier League under the German boss.

"I don't think he had a fair deck of cards when he got back up to the Premier League and had two shots at it,” said Marathe. “And so that's one thing that we're going to rectify and give him the deck of cards that he needs to be successful once we get back up.”

They are rousing words from the new Whites chief and this is how the bookmakers now see next season panning out for the Whites based on predicted finishing positions upon the very latest promotion odds.

