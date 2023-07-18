Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Where the bookies expect Leeds United to finish after takeover, 49ers vow and new promotion chance

Leeds United are now under new ownership and the bookies have cast their fresh verdict on where they expect the Whites to finish upon their Championship return.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:56 BST

The club’s takeover by 49ers Enterprises was confirmed on Monday night after the EFL ratified the consortium’s agreement with outgoing majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani. The Whites are officially under new ownership, six weeks on from news that an agreement had been reached between the 49ers and Radrizzani’s Aser Venture.

New Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has already made a clear and strong statement of intent, vowing to back boss Daniel Farke in the way that his former club Norwich City did not upon two promotions to the Premier League under the German boss.

"I don't think he had a fair deck of cards when he got back up to the Premier League and had two shots at it,” said Marathe. “And so that's one thing that we're going to rectify and give him the deck of cards that he needs to be successful once we get back up.”

They are rousing words from the new Whites chief and this is how the bookmakers now see next season panning out for the Whites based on predicted finishing positions upon the very latest promotion odds.

Odds for promotion: 40-1.

1. 24th - Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for promotion: 40-1. Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Odds for promotion: 40-1.

2. 23rd - Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Odds for promotion: 40-1. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Odds for promotion: 22-1.

3. 22nd - Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Odds for promotion: 22-1. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Odds for promotion: 20-1.

4. 21st - Cardiff City

Odds for promotion: 20-1. Photo: OZAN KOSE

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Paraag MaratheAndrea RadrizzaniDaniel FarkeNorwich CityEFLPremier League