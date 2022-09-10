And more could now follow as the country observes a period of mourning following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.
The Premier League opted to postpone all of this weekend’s fixtures as a mark of respect to The Queen, including Monday evening’s scheduled clash between the Whites and newly-promoted Forest at Elland Road.
Leeds are also due to take on arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford next Sunday afternoon when the country will still be in its period of mourning following Her Majesty’s death.
It had been expected that the nation would enter a ten-day period of mourning upon the passing of The Queen and a date has yet to be set for the State Funeral which King Charles III has approved will be a Bank Holiday.
The Premier League say that further updates regarding fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.
Upon looking at the calendar and any free slots in the schedule, this is how United’s next ten games might look, in order, including a possible new Christmas addition.
1. Aston Villa (h) - Sun, Oct 2
Leeds United's fixture at Manchester United next Sunday afternoon might yet be given the Premier League go-ahead and the decision lies with them. But it's not hard to envisage next weekend's games also being postponed as the country will still be in the period of mourning and there is Her Majesty's State Funeral to consider too, something that will involve a huge security and police presence. If the Manchester United game is postponed then October's home clash against Villa will be next considering the final two weeks of September involve an international break. The Villa game is a 4.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports.
Photo: George Wood
2. Nottingham Forest (h) - Weds, Oct 5 - (possibly)
Monday night's postponed clash at home to Forest will need re-arranging and the calendar is not exactly chocka block with free opportunities. Indeed, there are no free weekends or even free midweek slots remaining this year that don't involve European football, an international break, the World Cup, already arranged Premier League games or the EFL Cup. If the Premier League want to arrange this weekend's fixtures in one block then it will have to be early next year but there are three free midweeks in October which appear to present a good chance to play Forest with neither side in Europe and a Wednesday night would be likely given that United's first three weekend games in October are on a Sunday.
Photo: Michael Regan
3. Crystal Palace (a) - Sun, Oct 9
What's certain is that if Leeds United's trip to Manchester United next weekend is off then October's visit to Crystal Palace will be the next away day in a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, October 19 that was moved from the Saturday for live coverage on Sky Sports.
Photo: Julian Finney
4. Arsenal (h) - Sun, Oct 16
The following weekend presents another Sunday fixture but not a televised one against Mikel Arteta's Gunners who currently sit top of the Premier League. The game was moved from the Saturday due to Arsenal's participation in the Europa League on the previous Thursday night. There is also a possibility that the Leeds v Forest clash could be played the previous midweek.
Photo: MOLLY DARLINGTON