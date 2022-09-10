2. Nottingham Forest (h) - Weds, Oct 5 - (possibly)

Monday night's postponed clash at home to Forest will need re-arranging and the calendar is not exactly chocka block with free opportunities. Indeed, there are no free weekends or even free midweek slots remaining this year that don't involve European football, an international break, the World Cup, already arranged Premier League games or the EFL Cup. If the Premier League want to arrange this weekend's fixtures in one block then it will have to be early next year but there are three free midweeks in October which appear to present a good chance to play Forest with neither side in Europe and a Wednesday night would be likely given that United's first three weekend games in October are on a Sunday.

Photo: Michael Regan