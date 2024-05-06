Leeds have finished the season on 90 points, usually more than enough for automatic promotion yet but not this time due to the achievements of champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town who are both now Premier League-bound next term.
Ipswich knew that a final day win at home to Huddersfield Town would be enough to seal the division’s automatic promotion place – regardless of how Leeds fared – and Kieran McKenna’s side got the job done with a 2-0 victory.
In any case, Ipswich would have been promoted anyway due to Leeds suffering a 2-1 reverse at home to Southampton who were already destined for a fourth-placed finish. The Saints will now face fifth-placed finishers West Brom as Leeds get set to take on a Norwich City side who filled the division’s final remaining play-off spot.
Leeds ended the regular season 17 points ahead of Norwich, 15 clear of West Brom and three points better off than Southampton. But United would have sealed automatic promotion with a better return from their run-in and the Championship form table has a very interesting look to it. Here is a run down from to to bottom of the Championship form table taken over the last six games, with plenty of surprises, not least at the top.
