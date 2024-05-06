Leeds have finished the season on 90 points, usually more than enough for automatic promotion yet but not this time due to the achievements of champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town who are both now Premier League-bound next term.

Ipswich knew that a final day win at home to Huddersfield Town would be enough to seal the division’s automatic promotion place – regardless of how Leeds fared – and Kieran McKenna’s side got the job done with a 2-0 victory.

In any case, Ipswich would have been promoted anyway due to Leeds suffering a 2-1 reverse at home to Southampton who were already destined for a fourth-placed finish. The Saints will now face fifth-placed finishers West Brom as Leeds get set to take on a Norwich City side who filled the division’s final remaining play-off spot.