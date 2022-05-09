The Whites are still fighting to secure their Premier League status this season.

Leeds United’s hopes of avoiding relegation this season have suffered somewhat in recent weeks following back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

Sunday’s 2-1 loss against Arsenal, following on from last weekend’s 4-0 rout at the hands of Manchester City, have dropped the Whites down to 18th in the table on goal difference, with Burnley level on points and Everton one point ahead of them.

Should Leeds find a way of staying up this term, however, manager Jesse Marsch will likely take a lot of the credit for their escape act.

The American was appointed to replace Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February, but how effective has his tenure actually been so far?

We’ve taken a look at how the Premier League table would look had the season got underway on the day that Marsch arrived at Elland Road.

Check out the full standings below...

