(Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Where Leeds United sit in the Premier League table - based ONLY on Jesse Marsch’s results

The Whites are still fighting to secure their Premier League status this season.

By Jason Jones
Monday, 9th May 2022, 2:34 pm

Leeds United’s hopes of avoiding relegation this season have suffered somewhat in recent weeks following back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

Sunday’s 2-1 loss against Arsenal, following on from last weekend’s 4-0 rout at the hands of Manchester City, have dropped the Whites down to 18th in the table on goal difference, with Burnley level on points and Everton one point ahead of them.

Should Leeds find a way of staying up this term, however, manager Jesse Marsch will likely take a lot of the credit for their escape act.

The American was appointed to replace Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February, but how effective has his tenure actually been so far?

We’ve taken a look at how the Premier League table would look had the season got underway on the day that Marsch arrived at Elland Road.

Check out the full standings below...

1. Liverpool

GP: 8. GD: +14. Pts: 22.

Photo Sales

2. Tottenham Hotspur

GP: 9. GD: +17. Pts: 19.

Photo Sales

3. Arsenal

GP: 10. GD: +2. Pts: 18.

Photo Sales

4. Newcastle United

GP: 10. GD: +1. Pts: 18.

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueArsenalManchester CityBurnleyEverton
Next Page
Page 1 of 5