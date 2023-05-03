The ex-Newcastle United and Crystal Palace boss has taken over from Javi Gracia at Elland Road and will have to hit the ground running in the relegation battle.

Leeds United have just four games remaining to secure their status as a Premier League club for another season and have decided to make a drastic change in the hope of better results.

Sam Allardyce has replaced Javi Gracia in the dugout and the former England head coach will need to hit the ground running and try to turn around the club’s recent form. The Whites currently sit just one place above the drop zone but only on goal difference with Nottingham Forest, Everton and Southampton below them.

Here is how the Premier League form table for the last ten matches looks, showing what Allardyce will have to contend with ahead of the run in. Take a look...

1 . Manchester City - 28 pts W - 9, D - 1, L - 0, GF - 28, GA - 8

2 . Newcastle United - 24 pts W - 8, D - 0, L - 2, GF - 26, GA - 12

3 . Aston Villa - 23 pts W - 7, D - 2, L - 1, GF - 16, GA - 4

4 . Arsenal - 21 pts W - 6, D - 3, L - 1, GF - 29, GA - 16