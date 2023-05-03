Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
4 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
9 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
9 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Where Leeds United sit in table based on last 10 games compared to Everton, West Ham & Chelsea as Sam Allardyce tasked with big turnaround - gallery

The ex-Newcastle United and Crystal Palace boss has taken over from Javi Gracia at Elland Road and will have to hit the ground running in the relegation battle.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:00 BST

Leeds United have just four games remaining to secure their status as a Premier League club for another season and have decided to make a drastic change in the hope of better results.

Sam Allardyce has replaced Javi Gracia in the dugout and the former England head coach will need to hit the ground running and try to turn around the club’s recent form. The Whites currently sit just one place above the drop zone but only on goal difference with Nottingham Forest, Everton and Southampton below them.

Here is how the Premier League form table for the last ten matches looks, showing what Allardyce will have to contend with ahead of the run in. Take a look...

W - 9, D - 1, L - 0, GF - 28, GA - 8

1. Manchester City - 28 pts

W - 9, D - 1, L - 0, GF - 28, GA - 8

Photo Sales
W - 8, D - 0, L - 2, GF - 26, GA - 12

2. Newcastle United - 24 pts

W - 8, D - 0, L - 2, GF - 26, GA - 12

Photo Sales
W - 7, D - 2, L - 1, GF - 16, GA - 4

3. Aston Villa - 23 pts

W - 7, D - 2, L - 1, GF - 16, GA - 4

Photo Sales
W - 6, D - 3, L - 1, GF - 29, GA - 16

4. Arsenal - 21 pts

W - 6, D - 3, L - 1, GF - 29, GA - 16

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:EvertonWest HamCrystal PalaceSam Allardyce