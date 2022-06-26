Leeds United’s average home crowd compared to the rest of the top flight.

Leeds United fans had to deal with more than their fair share of stress and worry last season.

The Whites’ survival bid went all the way down to the final day, with a late victory over Brentford proving to be enough to secure Jesse Marsch’s men a third consecutive campaign in the Premier League.

But despite the looming threat of relegation, the Elland Road faithful remained committed and passionate throughout, consistently packing out the stadium and throwing their support behind the Whites.

Just how well does Leeds’ average gome attendance measure up compared to the rest of the top flight, though?

We’ve taken a look at last season’s average attendance for each of the 2022/23 Premier League’s 20 clubs, and have ranked them from worst to best to find out.

Check out the full countdown, from 20th to first, below...

1. 20th: Bournemouth - 9,585 Photo Sales

2. 19th: Fulham - 16,810 Photo Sales

3. 18th: Brentford - 16,895 Photo Sales

4. 17th: Crystal Palace - 24,322 Photo Sales