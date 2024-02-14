Leeds United have been in sizzling form over recent weeks, eating up the gap between themselves and second and moving, at least temporarily, into the top two. Southampton behind them do have a game in hand, while Ipswich Town can move level on points should they win both of their games in hand.

But the Whites are back in the thick of it, and they have done all they can do over recent weeks, finding the consistency they are going to need to end up back in the Premier League without the need for play-offs. Their destiny is in fact in their own hands as they face Southampton at Elland Road on the final day of the season. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest Championship form table based on the last 10 games.