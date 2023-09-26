Leeds United have their sights set on promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking

Leeds United are starting to hit form under Daniel Farke. The Whites turned to the former Norwich City man over the summer after they were relegated from the Premier League.

They are currently sat in 6th place in the table. Leicester City find themselves top of the tree with Ipswich Town, Preston North End and Hull City also enjoying impressive starts to the new campaign.

Leeds are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Southampton as they look to build on their win over Watford last time out. In the meantime, here is a look at the table from the last five games...

1 . 24. Stoke 1 point Photo Sales

2 . 23. Sheffield Wednesday 2 points Photo Sales

3 . 22. Southampton 3 points Photo Sales