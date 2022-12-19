Where Leeds United sit in attendance table vs Aston Villa, Everton and rivals - plus passionate photos of fans
A look at the average attendances of each of the Premier League sides, including Leeds United.
Leeds United are preparing to return to competitive action with the World Cup all sewn up, and Elland Road will be full again in a matter of days. The Whites take on Manchester City on December 28 at Elland Road, and fans will be delighted to see Premier League action returning. It’s been a chaotic season so far for the Whites, but while there are doubts over Jesse Marsch’s men, particularly defensively, there can be no doubting the support the team has received.
Elland Road has been packed out consistently, and with that in mind, we have decided to round up the average attendances of each of the top-flight teams to see where Leeds rank. Take a look below as we go from the lowest to the highest average attendances.