Leeds United are preparing to return to competitive action with the World Cup all sewn up, and Elland Road will be full again in a matter of days. The Whites take on Manchester City on December 28 at Elland Road, and fans will be delighted to see Premier League action returning. It’s been a chaotic season so far for the Whites, but while there are doubts over Jesse Marsch’s men, particularly defensively, there can be no doubting the support the team has received.