Leeds United have kicked of 2024 with consecutive wins in the Championship and Daniel Farke 's men have started the new year with much more optimism than they ended the last one. Patrick Bamford , Dan James and Georginio Rutter were on target for the Whites in Saturday's 3-0 win at Cardiff City , building on victory by the same scoreline at home to Birmingham on January 1.

Daniel Farke's men return to Elland Road - where they are unbeaten all season - against Preston on Sunday but need to find more consistency on the road if they are to close the gap on Leicester and Southampton in those coveted top two spots. Leeds stumbled over the festive period away from home, losing at Sunderland, Preston and West Brom and it is that period that sees them below their promotion rivals in the form table. The YEP has compiled the Championship table over the last 10 games and you can see where the Whites rank below.