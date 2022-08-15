Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have been treated to an unbeaten start to their side’s Premier League campaign.

The Whites may have let a two-goal lead slip late on against Southampton on the south coast on Saturday afternoon, but a 2-2 draw did mean that Jesse Marsch’s men have now taken four points from their opening two matches.

On the opening day, of course, Leeds came from a goal behind against Wolves to seal a 2-1 victory at a jubilant Elland Road.

With three points, glorious weather, and a packed stadium, it’s a day that promises to live long in the memory for Whites supporters - but how exactly does United’s home attendance measue up to their Premier League rivals.

We’ve taken a look at each top flight club’s first home gate of the campaign to find out.

Check out the full table of Premier League home attendances below...

*At the time of writing, Liverpool are yet to play a home game this season.

** Southampton and Brentford are yet to post official attendances for their opening home games of the campaign.

1. Manchester United - Old Trafford

Attendance = 73,711

2. West Ham - London Stadium

Attendance = 62,443

3. Tottenham - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Attendance = 61,732

4. Arsenal - Emirates Stadium

Attendance = 60,033

5. Manchester City - Etihad Stadium

Attendance = 53,453

6. Newcastle United - St. James’ Park

Attendance = 52,245

7. Aston Villa - Villa Park

Attendance = 41,883

8. Chelsea - Stamford Bridge

Attendance =39,946

9. Everton - Goodison Park

Attendance = 39,254

10. Leeds United - Elland Road

Attendance = 36,347

11. Leicester City - King Power Stadium

Attendance = 31,794

12. Brighton and Hove Albion - Amex Stadium

Attendance = 31,552

13. Wolves - Molineux

Attendance = 31,178

14. Nottingham Forest - City Ground

Attendance = 29,281

15. Crystal Palace - Selhurst Park

Attendance = 25,286

16. Fulham - Craven Cottage

Attendance = 22,207

17. Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium