Leeds United have been treated to an unbeaten start to their side’s Premier League campaign.
The Whites may have let a two-goal lead slip late on against Southampton on the south coast on Saturday afternoon, but a 2-2 draw did mean that Jesse Marsch’s men have now taken four points from their opening two matches.
On the opening day, of course, Leeds came from a goal behind against Wolves to seal a 2-1 victory at a jubilant Elland Road.
With three points, glorious weather, and a packed stadium, it’s a day that promises to live long in the memory for Whites supporters - but how exactly does United’s home attendance measue up to their Premier League rivals.
We’ve taken a look at each top flight club’s first home gate of the campaign to find out.
Check out the full table of Premier League home attendances below...
*At the time of writing, Liverpool are yet to play a home game this season.
** Southampton and Brentford are yet to post official attendances for their opening home games of the campaign.
1. Manchester United - Old Trafford
Attendance = 73,711
2. West Ham - London Stadium
Attendance = 62,443
3. Tottenham - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Attendance = 61,732
4. Arsenal - Emirates Stadium
Attendance = 60,033
5. Manchester City - Etihad Stadium
Attendance = 53,453
6. Newcastle United - St. James’ Park
Attendance = 52,245
7. Aston Villa - Villa Park
Attendance = 41,883
8. Chelsea - Stamford Bridge
Attendance =39,946
9. Everton - Goodison Park
Attendance = 39,254
10. Leeds United - Elland Road
Attendance = 36,347
11. Leicester City - King Power Stadium
Attendance = 31,794
12. Brighton and Hove Albion - Amex Stadium
Attendance = 31,552
13. Wolves - Molineux
Attendance = 31,178
14. Nottingham Forest - City Ground
Attendance = 29,281
15. Crystal Palace - Selhurst Park
Attendance = 25,286
16. Fulham - Craven Cottage
Attendance = 22,207
17. Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium
Attendance = 10,000