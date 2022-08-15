The Premier League celebrates its 30th anniversary this season.
England’s top division has seen more than its fair share of drama and intrigue since it kicked off in 1992/93, and Leeds United have been involved in plenty of the highs and lows.
From Champions League qualification to a painful relegation and eventual reemergence a couple of seasons ago, the Whites have never been too far away from the history books.
But where do United rank in the all-time Premier League table so far, and how do their impressive points tallies of yesteryear balance out with their lengthy absence from the top flight?
Check out the full standings, from first to 50th, below...
1. Manchester United
2,366 pts
2. Arsenal
2,147 pts
3. Chelsea
2,142 pts
4. Liverpool
2,110 pts
5. Tottenham
1,791 pts
6. Manchester City
1,635 pts
7. Everton
1,574 pts
8. Newcastle United
1,414 pts
9. Aston Villa
1,361 pts
10. West Ham
1,258 pts
11. Southampton
1,064 pts
12. Blackburn Rovers
970 pts
13. Leeds United
793 pts
14. Leicester City
788 pts
15. Middlesbrough
661 pts
16. Fulham
642 pts
17. Sunderland
618 pts
18. Bolton Wanderers
575 pts
19. Crystal Palace
564 pts
20. West Brom
490 pts
21. Stoke City
457 pts
22. Coventry City
409 pts
23. Norwich City
402 pts
24. Sheffield Wednesday
392 pts
25. Wimbledon
391 pts
26. Charlton Athletic
361 pts
27. Wolves
349 pts
28. Wigan Athletic
331 pts
29. Burnley
325 pts
30. Swansea City
312 pts
31. QPR
308 pts
32. Birmingham City
301 pts
33. Portsmouth
293 pts
34. Watford
285 pts
35. Derby County
274 pt
36. Nottingham Forest
242 pts
37. Ipswich Town
224 pts
38. Bournemouth
214 pts
39. Brighton
213 pts
40. Sheffield United
209 pts
41. Hull City
171 pts
42. Reading
119 pts
43. Oldham Athletic
89 pts
44. Cardiff City
64 pts
45. Bradford City
62 pts
46. Huddersfield Town
53 pts
47. Brentford
50 pts
48. Blackpool
39 pts
49. Barnsley
35 pts
50. Swindon Town
30 pts