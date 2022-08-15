Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League celebrates its 30th anniversary this season.

England’s top division has seen more than its fair share of drama and intrigue since it kicked off in 1992/93, and Leeds United have been involved in plenty of the highs and lows.

From Champions League qualification to a painful relegation and eventual reemergence a couple of seasons ago, the Whites have never been too far away from the history books.

But where do United rank in the all-time Premier League table so far, and how do their impressive points tallies of yesteryear balance out with their lengthy absence from the top flight?

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Check out the full standings, from first to 50th, below...

1. Manchester United

2,366 pts

2. Arsenal

2,147 pts

3. Chelsea

2,142 pts

4. Liverpool

2,110 pts

5. Tottenham

1,791 pts

6. Manchester City

1,635 pts

7. Everton

1,574 pts

8. Newcastle United

1,414 pts

9. Aston Villa

1,361 pts

10. West Ham

1,258 pts

11. Southampton

1,064 pts

12. Blackburn Rovers

970 pts

13. Leeds United

793 pts

14. Leicester City

788 pts

15. Middlesbrough

661 pts

16. Fulham

642 pts

17. Sunderland

618 pts

18. Bolton Wanderers

575 pts

19. Crystal Palace

564 pts

20. West Brom

490 pts

21. Stoke City

457 pts

22. Coventry City

409 pts

23. Norwich City

402 pts

24. Sheffield Wednesday

392 pts

25. Wimbledon

391 pts

26. Charlton Athletic

361 pts

27. Wolves

349 pts

28. Wigan Athletic

331 pts

29. Burnley

325 pts

30. Swansea City

312 pts

31. QPR

308 pts

32. Birmingham City

301 pts

33. Portsmouth

293 pts

34. Watford

285 pts

35. Derby County

274 pt

36. Nottingham Forest

242 pts

37. Ipswich Town

224 pts

38. Bournemouth

214 pts

39. Brighton

213 pts

40. Sheffield United

209 pts

41. Hull City

171 pts

42. Reading

119 pts

43. Oldham Athletic

89 pts

44. Cardiff City

64 pts

45. Bradford City

62 pts

46. Huddersfield Town

53 pts

47. Brentford

50 pts

48. Blackpool

39 pts

49. Barnsley

35 pts

50. Swindon Town