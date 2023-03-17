News you can trust since 1890
Where Leeds United, Man Utd and rivals rank among best stadium atmospheres in Premier League - gallery

A look at where Leeds United’s Elland Road ranks among the stadiums with the best atmosphere in the Premier League.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:11 GMT

Leeds United may be enduring another difficult season, but they still have the full backing of their loyal support.

The Whites have always boasted one of the better fanbases in England, with supporters standing by the club during their ups and downs aplenty over recent years. But how does the atmopshere at Elland Road actually compare to the rest of the stadiums in the Premier League?

Betting.com have put together research to figure out the grounds with the best atmosphere, with stadiums given an average rating based on UK online reviews, the cost of pint, the general atmosphere and stadium tours. Stats are gathered from Google reviews, Tripadvisor.com, Premier League (England) Top-rated Ground Statistics (Food), Premier League (England) Top-rated Ground Statistics (Atmosphere).

Take a look below as we count from worst to best to see where Elland Road ranks...

West Ham United atmosphere rating 2.5

1. London Stadium

West Ham United atmosphere rating 2.5

Arsenal atmosphere rating 2.5

2. Emirates Stadium

Arsenal atmosphere rating 2.5

Manchester City atmosphere rating 3

3. Etihad Stadium

Manchester City atmosphere rating 3

Wolverhampton Wanderers atmosphere rating 3.5

4. Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers atmosphere rating 3.5

