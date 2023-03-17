A look at where Leeds United’s Elland Road ranks among the stadiums with the best atmosphere in the Premier League.

Leeds United may be enduring another difficult season, but they still have the full backing of their loyal support.

The Whites have always boasted one of the better fanbases in England, with supporters standing by the club during their ups and downs aplenty over recent years. But how does the atmopshere at Elland Road actually compare to the rest of the stadiums in the Premier League?

Betting.com have put together research to figure out the grounds with the best atmosphere, with stadiums given an average rating based on UK online reviews, the cost of pint, the general atmosphere and stadium tours. Stats are gathered from Google reviews, Tripadvisor.com, Premier League (England) Top-rated Ground Statistics (Food), Premier League (England) Top-rated Ground Statistics (Atmosphere).

Take a look below as we count from worst to best to see where Elland Road ranks...

1 . London Stadium West Ham United atmosphere rating 2.5

2 . Emirates Stadium Arsenal atmosphere rating 2.5

3 . Etihad Stadium Manchester City atmosphere rating 3

4 . Molineux Wolverhampton Wanderers atmosphere rating 3.5