Leeds United may have ended the regular Championship season with a sense of disappointment but few can deny it has been an excellent campaign for Daniel Farke’s men. A shaky start was quickly forgotten and in kicking off 2024 with a 15-game unbeaten run, the Whites put themselves right in the mix for automatic promotion.

It wasn’t to be in the end as poor form came at the worst time and any remaining hope of a return to the Premier League now comes only through the play-offs. Leeds drew 0-0 at Norwich in their semi-final first leg and welcome the Canaries to Elland Road on Thursday.

If Farke’s side are to enjoy glory at Wembley on May 26 then top players will need to turn up, and so it will provide some comfort to supporters that they have been doing that throughout the campaign. WhoScored have compiled their ratings for each and every player over the season to rank the top 25 best performers, three of which wear the famous white shirt - take a look below.

