How did Leeds United do under Jesse Marsch?

Leeds United made the tough decision to part company with popular former boss Marcelo Bielsa during last season.

The Whites were slipping towards relegation and called on the American Jesse Marsch to keep them up.

He had 12 games to save the Yorkshire club from dropping back into the Championship.

The ex-midfielder spent his playing days in the MLS with DC United, Chicago Fire and Chivas USA before delving into the management world.

He hung up his boots in 2009 and has since managed Montreal Impact, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and Red Bull Leipzig.

Marsch managed to keep Leeds up in the end after some big results at the end of the campaign. Their win on the final day at Brentford sparked wild celebrations in the away end among the travelling fans.

Here is where the Whites finished in a Premier League table based on the 12 games their manager was in charge....

1. Liverpool 32 points

2. Spurs 29 points

3. Man City 27 points

4. Leicester 25 points