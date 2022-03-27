The Whites have faced a campaign full of ups and downs.

It’s been a testing season for Leeds United.

From widespread injury issues, to a looming relegation battle, to parting company Marcelo Bielsa and replacing him with Jesse Marsch, there has hardly been a dull moment at Elland Road.

But how have their fans reacted to the ongoing turmoil?

New research from Bookmakers.tv has analysed over three million tweets from Premier League fans over the course of the season, and has determined each side’s most positive and negative weeks by counting up what percentage of their social media interactions were generally unfavourable.

The percentage differences have then been ranked to find out who the top flight’s most “fickle” fans are.

Check out the findings, ranking each fanbase from least to most changeable, below...

1. 20th: Liverpool Highest weekly negative sentiment: 29.7%. Lowest weekly negative sentiment: 17.2%. Difference: 12.5%.

2. 19th: Manchester United Highest weekly negative sentiment: 34.9%. Lowest weekly negative sentiment: 21.4%. Difference: 13.5%.

3. 18th: Southampton Highest weekly negative sentiment: 34.5%. Lowest weekly negative sentiment: 20.8%. Difference: 13.7%.

4. 17th: Newcastle United Highest weekly negative sentiment: 38.3%. Lowest weekly negative sentiment: 23.7%. Difference: 14.6%.