What happened to the last Leeds United side that faced Newcastle United?

It has been a while since Leeds faced off against their Geordie counterparts in May 2023 and a lot has changed at both clubs during that time apart.

English manager Sam Allardyce was in the dugout at Elland Road for his first home match in charge of Leeds as the Whites edged closer to Premier League relegation.

Luke Ayling opened the scoring for Leeds in the first 10 minutes before two Newcastle penalties either side of half-time pegged Allardyce’s side back. Then Rasmus Kristensen converted the game’s third penalty of the afternoon to level things up and Junior Firpo managed to get a straight red card in second-half added time then the points were shared.

This weekend, Leeds will look to kick on after their 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal and embarrassing penalty shoot-out loss to a Sheffield Wednesday club encompassed in crisis, who fielded a very young side.

Here is the last Leeds starting lineup to face Newcastle on that day in the 2022/23 season.

Joel Robles Robles is now at Liga Portugal side Estoril and played 29 times last season.

Luke Ayling Ayling has been an ever-present for Championship side Middlesbrough so far this season.

Rasmus Kristensen Kristensen is at German side Eintracht Frankfurt and contributed with five goals and three assists in 30 bundesliga games last year.

Maximilian Wöber Wober also plies his trade in Germany for Werder Bremen.

Junior Firpo Firpo signed for La liga side Real Betis this summer after leaving Elland Road.