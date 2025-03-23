Few knew what to expect when Massimo Cellino took control of Leeds United in April 2014 and what followed was nothing short of chaos. In just over three years as majority shareholder, the Italian burned through countless managers, caused more than his fair share of controversy and oversaw an incredibly hit-and-miss transfer strategy.
That strategy took no time coming into play at Leeds, with Cellino’s first summer in charge a busy one of leftfield signings. Some paid off and went on to enjoy great careers in West Yorkshire, while others did not. Some barely enjoyed a career at Elland Road whatsoever.
All in all, Cellino made 17 first-team signings during his first campaign in charge, both in the summer and January windows. Below, the YEP takes a look at where those players ended up.
1. Brian Montenegro
Leeds signed the 21-year-old attacking midfielder on loan from Uruguayan outfit National, but it took four months for him to get a first start and failed to score in six games. Returned back to South America, where he is still playing aged 31 for top-flight Ecuadorian side SD Aucas. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Souleymane Doukara
Will always be remembered in West Yorkshire for scoring an unbelievable volley against Nottingham Forest that was reminiscent of the great Tony Yeboah. Spell was tainted by his role in the 'sicknote six' that pulled out of a game against Charlton. Has since enjoyed spells in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Greece. Currently playing for Cypriot side Gonyeli and even has nine international caps for Mauritania. | Getty Images
3. Dario Del Fabro
Was known to Cellino having come through the academy at Cagliari and was one of several Italian's to join Leeds on loan. But the defender made just one appearance in an FA Cup defeat to Sunderland before returning to Cagliari. Was part of the 'sicknote six'. Joined Juventus in a roughly £3m deal in 2017 but only ever played for the U23s. A journeyman career took him to Scotland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland. Currently playing for Italian third-tier side Catania and is still only 29. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
4. Adryan
Was tipped as the new Zico during his early years at Flamengo but despite flashes of quality, the Brazilian's season-long loan was a disappointment with 13 games bringing no goals and some rather embarrassing theatrics. After spells in France, Switzerland, Turkey and Italy he returned to Brazil, where he currently plays for Portuguese-RJ. | Getty Images
5. Stuart Taylor
The experienced goalkeeper was looking to become Leeds' No.1 before Cellino signed his own first-choice a few weeks later. Was mostly a cup option at Elland Road, playing five times in his sole campaign before joining Southampton. Didn't play a single competitive match on the south coast before retiring in 2018. He played just 75 games across a 19-year career. | Getty Images
6. Tommaso Bianchi
Joined Leeds as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Sassuolo, and was playing fairly regularly until a serious knee injury in February ruled him out for the season. Another knee injury kept him out for the first-half of the following campaign before his loan to Ascoli. Has since been dropping down the Italian leagues but still playing, aged 36, for fourth-tier semi-professional side Siena. | Getty Images