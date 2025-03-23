3 . Dario Del Fabro

Was known to Cellino having come through the academy at Cagliari and was one of several Italian's to join Leeds on loan. But the defender made just one appearance in an FA Cup defeat to Sunderland before returning to Cagliari. Was part of the 'sicknote six'. Joined Juventus in a roughly £3m deal in 2017 but only ever played for the U23s. A journeyman career took him to Scotland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland. Currently playing for Italian third-tier side Catania and is still only 29. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images