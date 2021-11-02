Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 1-1 draw woith Leicester City at Elland Road in December 2008. PIC: James Hardisty

When two Leeds United super subs combined to proved a point

It was the day Leeds United proved a point thanks to a goal created by one substitute and scored by another.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:22 am

Robert Snodgrass bagged an injury-time equaliser against Leicester City in December 2008 after latching onto Jonny Howson's chip and forced the ball in at the far post. It was a goal which earned Simon Grayson a point in his first game in charge of the Whites. The Foxes looked to have had the game won when Matt Oakley converted Matt Fryatt's pass from close range. But Leeds were not to be denied in front of 33,580 fans, the largest crowd outside the top flight. "Full credit to the two players who came on," reflected Grayson at full-time. "You live and die by those decisions." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 1 Leicester City 1

Simon Grayson walks out onto the pitch for his first game in charge.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Leeds United 1 Leicester City 1

Luciano Becchio gets in front of Leicester City's Bruno Berner.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Leeds United 1 Leicester City 1

Jonny Howson is brought down just outside the box by Leicester City's Bruno Berner (left) and Aleksander Tunchev (right).

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Leeds United 1 Leicester City 1

Fabian Delph breaks away past Leicester City's Matt Fryatt.

Photo: James Hardisty

