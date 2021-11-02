When two Leeds United super subs combined to proved a point

Robert Snodgrass bagged an injury-time equaliser against Leicester City in December 2008 after latching onto Jonny Howson's chip and forced the ball in at the far post. It was a goal which earned Simon Grayson a point in his first game in charge of the Whites. The Foxes looked to have had the game won when Matt Oakley converted Matt Fryatt's pass from close range. But Leeds were not to be denied in front of 33,580 fans, the largest crowd outside the top flight. "Full credit to the two players who came on," reflected Grayson at full-time. "You live and die by those decisions." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook