When the Saints became sinners at Elland Road

The words of Leeds United manager David O'Leary after watching his charges grind out an opening day win against Southampton at Elland Road in August 2001. Second half goals from Lee Bowyer and substitute Alan Smith proved the difference in front of 39,715 expectant fans. The game changed completely just past the hour when O'Leary revamped his lacklustre side, bringing on Eirik Bakke and Alan Smith in place of David Batty and Robbie Keane. The crucial first goal came soon after the changes. An Ian Harte corner was headed back by Rio Ferdinand to Bowyer on the edge of the box and the Leeds midfielder let fly with a volley which flew past the Southampton goalkeeper Paul Jones. Then the youthful Smith intervened, scoring a wonderful solo goal to make the game safe for Leeds in the 79th minute. Southampton's Klaus Lundekvam was dismissed for a late tackle on Harry Kewell. It's disappointing to lose Lundekvam for three games and I'd liked to have seen some common sense, but by the laws of the game I suppose he had to go," reflected Saints boss Stuart Gray at full-time.