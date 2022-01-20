Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 4-1 win against Newcastle United at Elland Road in October 1997. PIC: Charles Knight

When the Magpies first tasted Premier League defeat at Leeds United

"There's no substitute for what we've got here, we've got rid of the prima donnas and my players are honest and have ability but especially they have a great spirit."

The words of Leeds United manager George Graham after he watched his charges beat Newcastle United at Elland Road in October 1997. The 4-1 win represented the first time the Magpies had tasted defeat at Elland Road in the Premiership. It was a result which swept away Leeds United's Elland Road goal hoodoo, eclipsing their season's meagre tally of two at home by half-time. Leeds showed that their previous home victory over champions Manchester United was no fluke by outplaying last season's runners-up. Goals from Bruno Ribeiro, Harry Kewell and David Weatherall - plus John Beresford's own goal - didn't fully reflect Leeds dominance. Graham's side eased up later on and allowed Keith Gillespie to pull back a consolation goal for the Magpies. The mauling was the biggest defeat of the Kenny Dalglish era at Newcastle. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 4 Newcastle United 1

David Wetherall tries to avoid the boot of Newcastle United's Darren Peacock.

Photo: Charles Knight

2. Leeds United 4 Newcastle United 1

Newcastle United's John Beresford tries in vain to get past Gunnar Halle.

Photo: Charles Knight

3. Leeds United 4 Newcastle United 1

Referee David Ellery goes over to the Leeds United dugout to swap his shirt.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

4. Leeds United 4 Newcastle United 1

Referee David Elleray restarts the game wearing a Leeds United training top which he substituted for his own after the linesmen complained they couldn't see him properly against the Newcastle United strip.

Photo: Charles Knight

