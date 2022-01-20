When the Magpies first tasted Premier League defeat at Leeds United

The words of Leeds United manager George Graham after he watched his charges beat Newcastle United at Elland Road in October 1997. The 4-1 win represented the first time the Magpies had tasted defeat at Elland Road in the Premiership. It was a result which swept away Leeds United's Elland Road goal hoodoo, eclipsing their season's meagre tally of two at home by half-time. Leeds showed that their previous home victory over champions Manchester United was no fluke by outplaying last season's runners-up. Goals from Bruno Ribeiro, Harry Kewell and David Weatherall - plus John Beresford's own goal - didn't fully reflect Leeds dominance. Graham's side eased up later on and allowed Keith Gillespie to pull back a consolation goal for the Magpies. The mauling was the biggest defeat of the Kenny Dalglish era at Newcastle. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook