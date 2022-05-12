When six star Leeds United silenced the fighting Bantams

It was the day Leeds United hit Bradford for six and left the visitors fighting among themselves.

Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds United's 6-1 demolition of Bradford City at Elland Road in May 2001. PIC: Gareth Copley/PA

The Elland Road faithful basked in a 6-1 derby win at Elland Road in May 2001 and also enjoyed a punch-up between two Bantam heavyweights. City's Stuart McCall and Andy Myers took out their frustrations on one another just before the break, leaving the former sporting a nasty cut beneath his left eye. By that point Leeds were already 5-1 ahead thanks to goals from Mark Viduka, Ian Harte, Eirik Bakke, Alan Smith and Harry Kewell before Lee Bowyer added insult to injury six minutes from time. "It's important to finish off the season well," insisted Leeds United manager David O'Leary. "We're all suffering from a bit of frustration I think," reflected Bradford boss Jim Jefferies. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Mark Viduka heads home to open the scoring.
Harry Kewell drives forward ahead of Bradford City's Andy Myers.

Alan Smith holds off Bradford City's Gunnar Halle.
Lee Bowyer gets the better of Bradford City's Gary Locke.
Lee Bowyer tussles with Bradford City's Wayne Jacobs.
Ian Harte celebrates after his free-kicked doubled Leeds United's lead.
Mark Viduka keeps Bradford City's Jamie Lawrence at bay.
Eirik Bakke makes it 3-1.
Striker Alan Smith fires home to make it 4-1 after 38 minutes.
Bradford City captain Stuart McCall is held back by teammate Gunnar Halle during an incident with Andy Myers.
Lee Bowyer beats Bradford City's Wayne Jacobs to make it 6-1 to Leeds United.
Dominic Matteo rises high to head the ball clear under pressure from Bradford City's Ashley Ward
Harry Kewell pulls away from Bradford City captain Stuart McCall.
