When six star Leeds United silenced the fighting Bantams

The Elland Road faithful basked in a 6-1 derby win at Elland Road in May 2001 and also enjoyed a punch-up between two Bantam heavyweights. City's Stuart McCall and Andy Myers took out their frustrations on one another just before the break, leaving the former sporting a nasty cut beneath his left eye. By that point Leeds were already 5-1 ahead thanks to goals from Mark Viduka, Ian Harte, Eirik Bakke, Alan Smith and Harry Kewell before Lee Bowyer added insult to injury six minutes from time. "It's important to finish off the season well," insisted Leeds United manager David O'Leary. "We're all suffering from a bit of frustration I think," reflected Bradford boss Jim Jefferies.